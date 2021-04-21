LATEST

Today’s Barrister Babu 21st April 2021 Written Episode: Manorama Runs Away?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Today's Barrister Babu 21st April 2021 Written Episode: Manorama Runs Away?



The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins with the place Anirudh will get accused by the officers for the Bomb explosion, therefore he’s too fearful and wonders what’s going to occur subsequent. Then officers come to him and say that even when Manorama ran away from right here however he’s additionally her companion, who helped her in an explosion. Subsequently underneath the regulation, they must arrest him in order that he can get the punishment based on his crime. Officer says that he’ll urge to guage for a sentence to dying.

Then home members get shocked after listening to this and so they lose their senses as a result of they don’t seem to be understanding that what is going on. When officers arrest him he doesn’t say anything in opposition to them, however Bondita retaliates and says that she won’t let him go anyplace else. However officers make her shut up and say don’t come of their method and allow them to do their responsibility. He’s a defaulter whose they cannot launch from their hand in any respect.

After that, Trilochan will get upset and wonders that every one accusations of Manorama have come on Anirudh which isn’t acceptable in any respect. However Sampurna is questioning completely completely different, she says it’s good that every one accusations have come on Anirudh and now lastly he’s going removed from the home. Bondita cries forward of them and urges that please launch Anirudh, he didn’t do something improper, attempt to perceive the circumstances. However they ignore her completely and says that if she interrupts them in order that they must arrest her too.

Then forcefully they make her aspect and takes Anirudh with them in order that they will ship him behind the jail. Bondita goes into her room and begins crying and considering that how she may get Anirudh launched from jail, one other aspect state of affairs carry on making in her thoughts. She recollects all these moments which occurred on the occasion whereas the explosion in order that she will get to know one thing, which is able to assist her to make him launch from there however she doesn’t bear in mind something.

Now Sampurna will make some conspiracies in opposition to her as a result of she is aware of that Anirudh cannot come to assist her. Therefore it’s a golden alternative to ship her outdoors from the home in order that she will rule within the mansion. She wonders that as Anirudh has gone from the home lengthy in the identical method, Bondita must go it doesn’t matter what occurs. So don’t forget to stream it on Colours at 08:30 PM and for extra updates keep linked with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top