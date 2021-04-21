Today’s Barrister Babu 21st April 2021 Written Episode: Manorama Runs Away?







The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins with the place Anirudh will get accused by the officers for the Bomb explosion, therefore he’s too fearful and wonders what’s going to occur subsequent. Then officers come to him and say that even when Manorama ran away from right here however he’s additionally her companion, who helped her in an explosion. Subsequently underneath the regulation, they must arrest him in order that he can get the punishment based on his crime. Officer says that he’ll urge to guage for a sentence to dying.

Then home members get shocked after listening to this and so they lose their senses as a result of they don’t seem to be understanding that what is going on. When officers arrest him he doesn’t say anything in opposition to them, however Bondita retaliates and says that she won’t let him go anyplace else. However officers make her shut up and say don’t come of their method and allow them to do their responsibility. He’s a defaulter whose they cannot launch from their hand in any respect.

After that, Trilochan will get upset and wonders that every one accusations of Manorama have come on Anirudh which isn’t acceptable in any respect. However Sampurna is questioning completely completely different, she says it’s good that every one accusations have come on Anirudh and now lastly he’s going removed from the home. Bondita cries forward of them and urges that please launch Anirudh, he didn’t do something improper, attempt to perceive the circumstances. However they ignore her completely and says that if she interrupts them in order that they must arrest her too.

Then forcefully they make her aspect and takes Anirudh with them in order that they will ship him behind the jail. Bondita goes into her room and begins crying and considering that how she may get Anirudh launched from jail, one other aspect state of affairs carry on making in her thoughts. She recollects all these moments which occurred on the occasion whereas the explosion in order that she will get to know one thing, which is able to assist her to make him launch from there however she doesn’t bear in mind something.

Now Sampurna will make some conspiracies in opposition to her as a result of she is aware of that Anirudh cannot come to assist her. Therefore it's a golden alternative to ship her outdoors from the home in order that she will rule within the mansion. She wonders that as Anirudh has gone from the home lengthy in the identical method, Bondita must go it doesn't matter what occurs.