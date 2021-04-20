Today’s Barrister Babu April 20th 2021 Latest Written Episode: Anirudh Gets Arrested?







Colours TV’s Barrister Babu is getting near its viewers’s coronary heart with each episode. The present has been by very dramatic circumstances and because it has seen that each one the makers of the present try to make it extra superb. Properly, within the newest episode you’ll watch a Police investigation at Anirudh’s dwelling asking about Manorma. There the cop blames everybody for the incident. Inspector additionally says that she is your spouse and now you all must hit the bricks. Cop orders the constable to go and get the proof from the haveli.

Bondita recollects Manorma’s phrases and begins crying. Anirudh says we don’t even have any concept what’s happening and what’s ready to occur extra. All of the sudden Bondita began to being emotional and says that she’s going to take all of the blame on herself as a result of every thing that’s taking place is simply due to her, she’s going to go to the police and say to punish her as a substitute of Anirudh, it was all her mistake. Anirudh stops her from doing this because it was not her mistake.

There Inspector says to Anirudh that he’ll get a dangling punishment, he orders the constable to arrest him. All of the sudden Bondita is available in between them and says that I received’t allow you to arrest him as a result of he didn’t do something fallacious. She tries every thing to cease however Anirudh will get arrested. Within the final episode, we’ve got watched Manorma consents to Bondita’s well mannered request and she or he decides that she’s going to give Bondita’s husband again to her.

She additionally guarantees that she will not be going to point out her face and are available in entrance of Bondita once more. Bondita raises a query to Manorma that why you marry Anirudh and Manorma replies that she had some work so she did that. There, juice scatters on Anirudh’s gown and he goes to alter that. All of the sudden constable’s telephone rings. He goes to the inspector.

The inspector acquired the information that Viceroy is not any extra as he died in a bomb blast and the Krantikaari staff took the blame for his loss of life and so they talked about that you just guys will not be concerned in that. The inspector apologies to Anirudh, Bondita, Binoy, and Trilochan, and the police staff leaves.