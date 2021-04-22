Today’s Barrister Babu April 22, 2021 Written Episode: Manorama Running Away?

In the present day’s Barrister Babu April 22, 2021, Written Episode: The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins with the place the place Anirudh shall be accused by the officers of the bomb blast, which is why he’s too scared and wonders what’s going to occur subsequent. Then officers come as much as him and say that even when Manorama walked out of right here, he’s additionally her companion, who helped her in an explosion. They then need to arrest him underneath the ordinance in order that he will be sentenced for his crime. The officer says he’ll press for a sentence of lack of life.

Then the housemates are startled after listening to this, inflicting them to lose their minds as a result of they don’t appear to know what’s occurring. When officers arrest him, he says nothing to them, however Bondita takes revenge and says she gained’t let him go anyplace else. Nonetheless, brokers drive her to close up, saying they gained’t get off their method and allow them to take their accountability. He’s a defaulter whose by no means they will launch from their hand.

After that, Trilochan will get upset and surprise that each accusation from Manorama has are available on Anirudh, which by no means applies. Nonetheless, Sampurna wonders utterly in a different way, she says it’s good that each accusation has come about Anirudh and that he’s lastly being faraway from dwelling. Bondita yells at them and insists to launch Anirudh, he didn’t do something inappropriate, tried to see the circumstances. Nonetheless, they utterly ignore her, saying that if she interrupts them, they need to arrest her too.

Then they drive her to have a look and take Anirudh to allow them to ship him behind the jail. Bondita enters her room and begins to cry and surprise learn how to get Anirudh launched from jail, one other facet of the course of occasions stays on her thoughts. She remembers all these moments that occurred throughout the celebration, whereas the explosion, so she will get to know one factor that may assist her launch it from there, however she doesn’t preserve something in thoughts.

Now Sampurna will make some conspiracies towards her as a result of she is conscious that Anirudh can't come and assist her. Subsequently, it's a golden various to ship her exterior from the home in order that she will rule within the mansion. She wonders that if Anirudh left dwelling for a very long time in the identical method, Bondita ought to go, it doesn't matter what occurs.