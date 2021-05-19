Today’s Bawara Dil Update Written Episode May 19th 2021: Shiva Impresses Siddhi’s Parents







In the latest episode of Bawara Dil, we are watching that Shiva impressed Sidhi’s parent’s with his cooking. Well, somewhere Sidhi also gets impressed by Shiva’s foods. She also eating food stealthily while her mother caught her red-handed and packs food for her. While she is leaving Sidhi appreciates taking time for her family she sees her parents happy after a long. But Shiva says that he is doing all this just because of Akka Bai. Sidhi fumes hearing that and gives her packed food to the beggar and says you can’t change. Later, Shiva comes to know that Soni gets failed in her semester.

Shiva says that we will arrange a tutor for you. Meanwhile, Sidhi comes there and asks that she will teach Sidhi and make sure that Soni will get a good grade in her final semester. Soni gets elated and says that she will reach the top of the heap. Shiva later comes to Sidhi and thanks her to resolve this problem. It is a kind of burden for me. Sidhi welcomes her in the same accent Shiva uses. Shiva is about to leave but stops and asks what will you charge to teach Soni. But Sidhi gets angry after hearing this.

Shiva asks why did you get angry, Sidhi says you never understand things. Shiva says that he just asks for the fee for Soni. Sidhi says that Soni is like my family and she won’t charge from family. Shiva leaves after teasing Sidhi. Mangala there starts watching TV with high volume. Meanwhile, Bunty comes there and recalls to her that Shiva told them to keep the volume low. Shiva later sees Sidhi is teaching Soni. She says to Soni that she will teach her for one hour and she has to study most of her time.

Later, Jalwa comes to Shiva and hand over all the donations to her. Meantime, Sagar comes there and says I need to talk to you. He says that he is jobless and couldn’t manage to find a job. He asks if he has any kind of job for me. Just then Shiva got Vijiya’s call and get shocked. He rushes home and finds Mangala is throwing the stuff here and there as Sidhi starts teaching Soni. Mangala is throwing tantrums and says that this Sidhi can’t even make a perfect shaped roti how dare she teaches my daughter.

Shiva says if she manages to cook round roti then you allow her to teach Soni. Mangala agrees and Shiva says within four days you will get round Roti’s cook by Sidhi. Sidhi shocked and Mangala gets happy. Just then he received a call from Ishwar who informed him that the deadline for submitting fees passed and now he can’t take his final exam. Sidhi starts sobbing and Mangla smirks. But Shiva promises her that he will submit her fees by tomorrow and no one will stop her by taking her final exam.