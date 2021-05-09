Today’s Bigg Boss Kannada 8 (BBK8) Weekend Episode May 9th 2021: Mother’s Day Celebration Updates







Then most agonistic TV reality show of Colors TV Kannada called Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has begun and day-by-day it’s conferring us a real entertainment. Another side Saturday and Sunday are the days of the weekend ka vaar episode, in which we get to know all those activities. In short, these days are to familiar the housemates with their mistakes but from the last two weeks, all housemates are missing the presence of Kiccha Sudeep due to his health circumstances. So check the recent episode details below along with recent voting trend details.

The upcoming episode of it begins where all housemates are ready to celebrate the mother’s day celebration, under which Bigg Boss is organizing an auspicious moment inside the house. Where the treasure task is going to take place under which all housemates will get the message of their mother which came to them from the bottom of their mother’s heart. One of the most attractive episodes is set to hold on, which will make you feel astonished and it’s the first time that they are celebrating the mother’s day special episode.

You will watch Nidhi Subbaiah’s emotional angle when she will get the message from her mother because the show has completed for more than 69 days. So now they want the emotional support of their family so that they can successfully continue their journey strongly. Because everyone has become weak to fight against each other from the beginning, so the message matters a lot for them. They can not let it go, Nidhi will sing a melodious song and share such emotional things by mentioning that she is missing her mother a lot. She gets surprised when she hears the voice of her mother.

VOTING DETAILS:-

Aravind – 14184 ( 12.89 % )

Divya Suresh – 11901 (10.82%)

Divya Uruduga – 13910 ( 12.64 %)

Less – 21805 (19.82%)

Nidhi – 18728 (17.02%)

Prashanth – 4272 ( 3.88 % )

Raghu – 1758 ( 1.6 %)

Shubha – 595 (0.54%)

Vaishnavi – 2035 ( 1.85 % )

Now here you can get to know the recent voting trends but it has arrived as per the sources, through which you can just get the idea about your favorite contestant. So that when they come into danger so you can save them from the evictions. but as per the recent reports, the show might go off-aired due to pandemics, because strict lockdown could take a place in the shooting area. Because makers have said that they will have to do something so that the virus can be affected less them. So watch it at the correct time and for more updates connect with us.