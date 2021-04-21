Today’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Episode Update April 21st 2021: Check Today’s Highlights

LATEST

The all-new season of the Bigg Boss is serving an immense quantity of leisure to all of its followers. Not too long ago the present has entered its tenth week and it’s enhancing the extent of leisure with every of its passing episode. The present has accomplished virtually half of the day and heading to its Grand Finale unexpectedly. The competitors has been superior stage and all of the rivals are working their fingers to the bone in the home of the Bigg Boss. Not too long ago, Bigg Boss has offered a morning exercise activity that turned the home into a hoop.

Effectively, the all-new activity known as Taskaya Nattukuttam whereby there may be sudden stopping within the duties between two previous rulers together with Kolath Nadu and Kalinganadu. In keeping with the duty one has to name Kalinga and confess their mistaken deeds on the decision. As the duty has begun Ritu Mantraya comes first and Kalinga Nadu requested questioned her. Ritu has been alleged for talking one thing controversial on the continuing season of the present. Among the followers additionally alleged that Ritu Mantra was racially abusive.

It’s being mentioned that an individual who raised among the many folks belong to the minor neighborhood. Such folks discover it troublesome to match their understanding with fashionable folks. One other subject is that Ritu additionally alleged mentioning and Joking Varma Verma. She didn’t do the identical with Ezhava as he hasn’t any data about casteism. An awesome mess is occurring this scorching matter. One other scorching matter happening in the home is Kitilam Feroz speak on the delicate subject of Anoop’s sister.

As and when the duties completed Kitilan Feroz offers a reply to his allegation. However the reply has became an unsightly verbal spat between Anoop and Firoz. That is the third season of one of the crucial profitable franchises Bigg Boss. All the present contestants of the present are attempting to carry out higher within the duties and entertaining the viewers to retain its place in the home. The present is heading to its one other week and we’re going to witness one other elimination.

All of the contestants are nominated besides Adoney holding the home captaincy. It could be attention-grabbing to know who’s going to evict from the home within the upcoming week. Catch all of the episodes of the present on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra data and all the most recent updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.


