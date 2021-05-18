Today’s Episode Shobha Taunts Indu 18th May 2021 Written Update







The expectations from the second season of the show are splendid and going in a quiet well manner. The latest episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 starts, Badi Maa asks Simar to come inside. Sandhya, Chitram, Roma, and Shobha come there. Roma invites them inside the room where she makes Gitanjali Devi and her daughters-in-law meet with them. Indu gets shocked to see them and says you all are here suddenly here. Shobha says that your daughter has done something that has forced us to come here. Chitra taunts her family saying cheap people cheap mentality and cheap habits as well. Roma goes inside the kitchen.

Roma recalls that once Shobha slapped her and then she hugged her. Indu says that she will call her father, how did he dare? She says he slapped my one daughter and slapped the other one. Roma says not to say anything, she gets angry and says that if anything happens today, then neither your daughter will get Laws house nor she will get a husband. Indu says if they say anything to Simar then I won’t bear it. Indu gets water for her. Simar says that she will help her, Indu replies that we are relatives but Badi Maa visited your house today.

She further says you must have seen the images in the newspaper. Indu says that our daughter has not done anything, Shobha taunts her and says Oh! your daughter is a goddess of values. Indu says I know that your respect has ruined and I really don’t even have know whose fault was that but yes it was a mistake that should not happen. She further says that I accept that our daughter did a mistake but that was not as huge due to which her image can be ruined. She says that my daughter is good in studies and values.

In the other scene, Badi Maa says to Indu that she is her Daughter’s mother-in-law hence her husband is like her son-in-law. She says her husband not to get angry at Simar because she is like her kid and kids do mistakes and elders forgive them. She says I’ve forgiven her and she has also forgotten what his fault was. She asks Simar can she cook food? Badi simar nods, Badi Maa asks her what will she cook, Simar replies Kheer. Badi Maa gets happy and says that she will go inside in the kitchen with her. The episode ends here, stay tuned to know more about the daily soap.