ENTERTAINMENT

Today’s Episode Story 9 Months Ki Written Update 1st April 2021: Alia Finds Sarangdhar

Avatar
By
Posted on
Today's Episode Story 9 Months Ki Written Update 1st April 2021: Alia Finds Sarangdhar



In today’s episode of Story 9 Months Ki, we will see that Alia finally succeeds in finding out about Sarangdhar. The episode begins with Alia getting worried about Sarang. As he has gotten kidnapped, Alia is searching everywhere about him. Tonight she will finally find him in Rajgopal’s godown. She takes a breath of relief after seeing Sarang’s face and feels quite good that he got found. This twist will be seen in today’s episode so get ready to experience this amazing storyline in Sony TV’s popular serial. The shocking revelation will be seen tonight only.

Today's Episode Story 9 Months Ki Written Update 1st April 2021: Alia Finds SarangdharPreviously, in the episode, it was shown that Alia worries about Sarang a lot. His kidnapping has affected her a lot. Despite being pregnant, she still prays for his well-being. Along with the severe complications she is facing in her pregnancy, she worries about Sarangdhar a lot. Alia visited the clinic and informed the doctor that she is suffering and also asked him to promise that he won’t reveal this to anyone or else she will get in huge trouble. On another side, Kamleshwari also worries about her son. She gets tensed thinking about his possible condition as he has been kidnapped.

It is then shown that Alia goes to the police station where she had filed an FIR regarding the missing case of Sarang. Shockingly, she takes back the missing complaint. Although there she sees a man who threatens her for nothing. This makes Alia scared. The man warns her to take the complaint back otherwise Sarangdhar will face some bad consequences. After that, Alia goes to the police station and takes back the complaint. Though when she was underway the process of taking complaint back, she falls into an argument with a man gaining everyone’s attention there.

Meanwhile, Alia’s mother arrives. She asks Alia not to lose her temper as they will definitely sort everything out. She takes it back to the hospital where Alia undergoes a regular checkup. The doctor tells her not to take this much stress as it will worsen her health issues. Since she is pregnant, she needs to take proper care of her unborn child. Later, Alia collects some clues to reach Sarang. Well, finally her attempts to find out Sarang gets to succeed. Check this extremely popular serial named Story Nine Months Ki on Sony TV and check the written episodes of the same on our site.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
403
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
387
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
377
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
375
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
370
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
337
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
329
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
329
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top