Today’s game of Boca at Libertadores: Vs. Deportivo Cali, what time and where to see it | Xeneize once again sets its cup ambition in motion

Boca This Tuesday begins to travel once again, the path of his greatest passion: Savior Cup. From 9:30 p.m. and with Fox Sports broadcast At club level, the maximum will play for Group E of the continental tournament as a visitor against Colombia’s Deportivo Cali at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium, led by Venezuela’s Jess Valenzuela.

To the players, coaching staff, leaders and millions of Boca fans, The Copa Libertadores is the measure of all things. The altar in front of which all sacrifices are possible. The most desired goal, but also the most elusive. Having won the cup six times (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007), he has been witness to the glory of others for 14 years., In…