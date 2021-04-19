LATEST

Today’s horoscope fate 19 April 2021 Written Episode: Prithvi gets blackmailed – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya begins from the place Preeta is remembering that Karan had introduced a Faluda for her and in the meantime, he instructed her that it was a specialty of the store from the place he had introduced it. As a result of Preeta is unfamiliar with the meals of Mumbai, plus she mentions that if chocolate might be part of it. So it may be extra tasty and Karan replies that he made it protecting in thoughts his selection as a result of he likes it a lot, and he additionally offers a spoon in order that he can take it.

Preeta then reveals how she got here to know that Karan is lacking her, and on the identical time she can also be ensuring that he didn’t kill anybody else. She mentions that he didn’t hit her exhausting and that she was alive when he left her and says that Luthra’s household would undoubtedly discover the primary perpetrator and launch him from jail as quickly as doable. As a result of they care about him, the Earth as if he doesn’t need any assist, so it’s higher that we preserve this secret.

After that, you will notice that Sameer is ready for somebody and instantly Srishti involves query him, why did he name late at evening. So now she reveals all of the issues she has heard, she says that she noticed Mahira speaking to somebody in her room. The place she was telling the individual that this isn’t the suitable time to name her, as a result of if anybody hears it, it may trigger hassle for them. Via which their secret can overtake the Luthra household.

Then a name involves Earth whereas strolling and he discovers the unknown person who he is aware of the reality of Akshay’s demise. Prithvi then threatens her to not behave very well with him, and tries to not turn into extra sensible. The blackmailer warns Prithvi that if he doesn’t give him sufficient cash he’ll ship all of the proof in opposition to him to the police station. Since he is aware of that they take 50 lakh rupees from Kritika, it’s higher to just accept what he’s saying.

Preeta however, in the meantime, is sitting within the cell, Mahira comes there saying that she has gained the problem from Preeta. She says she lacks alternatives for whether or not she’s going to come out of jail or not, Mahira says that she is imaginative to see him behind the jail. Ultimately, she separates them from one another and tells him that she ought to now overlook Karan. So do not forget to look at it on Zee TV at 09:30 and keep linked with us for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
31
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top