Today’s Indian Pro Music League (IPML) 3rd April 2021 Episode: Kailash Kher & Md. Irfan Grace The Stage







The most awaited episode of the Indian Pro Music league will start with where Prachi Desai would grace the stage with her presence, she is ready to come on stage in tonight’s episode and all her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the screen. She will not control herself after watching the performance of Bangal Tigers she gets impressed by the female contestant when she will start singing gradually she will come on the stage and start dancing with fully enthusiastic energy.

Where Bengal Tigers team members perform and sing the song “Mujhe Toh Teri Lat Lag Gayi” which featured in the Race3 movie. They all enjoy the song while singing and both contestants enjoy the moment with Prachi Desai and they will grace the stage and all singers praise them for the performance and Prachi says that she has never seen this type of atmosphere in any show which is commendable and she enjoys a lot with them, her sizzling performance will set the stage on fire.

They will sing the Saturday song which featured in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Movie” and singer Aakriti sings the song well and she shares her experience about the sing. She says that when she got the offer of this song at that time the makers called her after 11:00 Pm, and they informed her that they will have to record the song as soon as possible. She even shares that makers choose her voice over 9 singers and she also enjoyed a song a lot while she was recording.

She shares that after 15 days of releasing they did party in the studio because this song is one of the most viral songs at that time. On another side Kailash Kher and Mohammed Irfan make the viewers mesmerize through their melodious voice, they both are the owner of the melodious voice and their numerous fans love to hear their voices on the stage. They sing Tu Jaane Na song which featured in ” Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani” movie they make the melodious atmosphere.

This show has a separate fanbase because all the prominent singers are a part of the show, and hence the show is overwhelming and everyone likes to watch it. When the show started at that time numerous celebrities came in the opening and from the starting the show is maintaining the consistency of the show.