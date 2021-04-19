Today’s Kundali Bhagya April 19th 2021 Written Episode: Prithvi Gets Blackmailed







The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya begins with the place Preeta is recalling that Karan introduced a Faluda for her and in the meantime, he advised her that it’s a specialty of that store from the place he introduced this. As a result of Preeta is unfamiliar with Mumbai’s meals, on the identical time she mentions that if Chocolate can be a part of it. So it may very well be extra scrumptious and Karan replies that he made it below retaining his alternative in his thoughts as a result of he likes it rather a lot, and he provides a spoon as effectively in order that she will take it.

Then Preeta elaborates that how she got here to know that Karan is remembering her, and on the identical time she can also be ensuring that she didn’t kill anybody else. She mentions that she didn’t hit him onerous and he was alive when she left him and says that Luthra’s household will certainly discover the primary offender and launch her from the jail as quickly as potential. As a result of they care about her, Prithvi as if she doesn’t need to take ay assist so it’s higher than let’s preserve this secret.

After that, you’ll watch that Samir is ready for somebody and instantly Shrishti involves interrogates him, that why he made a name late at night time. So now simply reveal every thing he heard, he says that he noticed Mahira discuss to somebody in her room. The place she was saying to that individual it’s not the precise time to name her, as a result of if somebody hears this so it may be created bother for them. Via which their secret can come out forward of the Luthra household.

Then Prithvi will get a name whereas strolling he receives and that unknown individual reveals he is aware of the reality of Akshay’s loss of life. Then Prithvi threatened him to not behave too sensible with him, and don’t attempt to be over-smart in any respect. Blackmailer warns Prithvi that he’ll ship all proof towards him to the police station if he doesn’t give him sufficient cash. As a result of he is aware of that they git 50 lakhs rupees from Kritika, so it’s higher to simply accept no matter he saying.

On one other aspect Preeta is sitting within the cell in the meantime, Mahira comes there by saying that she received the problem from Preeta. She says that there’s a lack of possibilities for her that she’s going to come out of jail or not, Mahira says that she is feeling fantabulous to see her behind the jail. Lastly, she separated them from one another and says to her that now she ought to neglect Karan. So don’t forget to observe it on Zee TV at 09:30 Pm and for extra updates keep linked with us