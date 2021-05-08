Today’s Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Episode 5th May 8th 2021 Update: Village Round Task Highlights







Episode 5th is all set to take the viewers on an entertaining ride in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. Today’s episode will excite the audience as so many new funny tasks and challenges will take place. So far, 4 episodes have entertained the fans and now they are waiting for another one to get telecasted. As the show is a remake of the previously ended cookery cum comedy show Cook With Comali Season 2, this promises the same amount of fun and entertainment. The celebrity couples grace the show and perform amazing tasks include cooking.

In tonight’s episode, the fans will witness their most favourite couples appearing in series of fun-filled tasks. Vijay TV show is trying their level best to provide the viewers with the same level of content as they delivered in the CWC2. On another side, the viewers are not leaving any chance to compare the show with that show and seems like they have finally accepted the show as they giving it a huge amount of love.

The show gives everyone a good time through its comedy content which compels them to break down into laughter and happiness. The judges are there who give their judgment on the couples’ performances in the tasks. So along with comedy, it becomes important for the contestants to perform well in the given tasks. They are given tasks like experimenting with some food item or ingredient. Well, not just that, they have to face some challenges which are also added by the host and the judges.

How are you thinking about the task! 😀 Mr & Mrs Logo – Coming Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 pm on our Vijay TV .. #MrMrsChinnathirai #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/ceR5YBF3du – Vijay Television (jayvijaytelevision) May 7, 2021

Going through all of the challenges, the chefs taste the final dish prepared by the pairs. Whoever gets the tastiest dish along with their contribution in other tasks, attains the victory in the end. Since it’s a game show, the participants focus on winning every single task coming their way. As per the promos, the couples might perform “Village Round” tasks in today’s upcoming episode. The host, VJ Archana will make them understand the task properly.

In the said task, the couples will participate where one will call their respective half’s name. The other will come towards them in quite a funny way. The task is very hilarious if their walks are considered. Catch the exciting episode tonight in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Star Vijay TV. You can watch it on the channel at 6:30 PM. For more updates, follow our site.