ENTERTAINMENT

Today’s Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Episode 5th May 8th 2021 Update: Village Round Task Highlights

Today's Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3 Episode 5th May 8th 2021 Update: Village Round Task Highlights



Episode 5th is all set to take the viewers on an entertaining ride in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. Today’s episode will excite the audience as so many new funny tasks and challenges will take place. So far, 4 episodes have entertained the fans and now they are waiting for another one to get telecasted. As the show is a remake of the previously ended cookery cum comedy show Cook With Comali Season 2, this promises the same amount of fun and entertainment. The celebrity couples grace the show and perform amazing tasks include cooking.

In tonight’s episode, the fans will witness their most favourite couples appearing in series of fun-filled tasks. Vijay TV show is trying their level best to provide the viewers with the same level of content as they delivered in the CWC2. On another side, the viewers are not leaving any chance to compare the show with that show and seems like they have finally accepted the show as they giving it a huge amount of love.

The show gives everyone a good time through its comedy content which compels them to break down into laughter and happiness. The judges are there who give their judgment on the couples’ performances in the tasks. So along with comedy, it becomes important for the contestants to perform well in the given tasks. They are given tasks like experimenting with some food item or ingredient. Well, not just that, they have to face some challenges which are also added by the host and the judges.

Going through all of the challenges, the chefs taste the final dish prepared by the pairs. Whoever gets the tastiest dish along with their contribution in other tasks, attains the victory in the end. Since it’s a game show, the participants focus on winning every single task coming their way. As per the promos, the couples might perform “Village Round” tasks in today’s upcoming episode. The host, VJ Archana will make them understand the task properly.

In the said task, the couples will participate where one will call their respective half’s name. The other will come towards them in quite a funny way. The task is very hilarious if their walks are considered. Catch the exciting episode tonight in Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Star Vijay TV. You can watch it on the channel at 6:30 PM. For more updates, follow our site.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top