Today’s Pandya Store Written Episode 14th May 2021: Shiva Saves Krish







The episode begins with Rishita apologizing to Raavi. She asks her to forgive her as she shouldn’t have hurt her emotions. After apologizing to Raavi, Rishita leaves. Raavi gets shocked recalling what just happened now. Meanwhile, Gautam and Dhara share a sweet moment where the latter kisses his cheek and gives him his wallet. On another side, Krish takes makeup stuff from Raavi’s room when the latter enters. Krish hides the stuff behind. Raavi asks what is he hiding to which he refuses saying it’s nothing.

Meantime, Kajal pencil falls on the floor shocking Raavi. Shiva also comes there. Krish asks him to make Ravi understand and plans to leave. Raavi stops him and asks him to show what’s in his hands first. Shiva asks Raavi to leave his brother as he is not hiding anything. She tells him that he was really up to something and that she will tell this to Dhara Bhabhi. Shiva gets scared and asks her not to tell her anything. Raavi gets suspicious. She asks why did he not call her Chipkali. She suspects him of consuming Bhaang.

Raavi asks Shiva that could it be possible that he didn’t call her any names and even said “Please” to her. Shiva thinks of some excuses to come up with. In the next scene, Suman asks Anita why did she refuse to marry his Gautam. Anita sadly says that she was out of her senses at that time. Suman curses Prafulla for making her son’s life hell. Back to Shiva and Raavi’s conversation, Shiva tells Raavi that his brother looks like Shahrukh Khan from the outer side but he is transforming as Kajol from inside. Raavi gets shcked. Shiva nods and says that Krish doesn’t like to live like boys.

Shiva tells Raavi that he is aware of everything and that's why he didn't say anything to him. He adds that he is fearing to come out. Raavi feels bad for Krish. Shiva asks Raavi to promise that she won't tell anything to anyone. Raavi promises. Shiva asks Krish to thank him as he saved him from getting exposed. He tells him that he had to make him a female to get him out of this situation. Later, Raavi goes to Dhara to help her with dishes preparation.