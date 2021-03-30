Today’s Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 30th March 2021 Written Episode: Omkar Hires Mayura Again

ENTERTAINMENT

Avatar
By
Posted on
In the latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Mayura takes the help of the Police. She informs the inspector as she doesn’t drink even a sip of Bhang. She says that drinking isn’t her cup of tea. She says that she doesn’t want to go to Omkar’s house. Mayura says that she also record the calls. The inspector asks Omkar is if Mayura is saying the truth. Mayura tells that if her intentions were wrong she would have captivated Tara when she was along with me in the car. While the inspector asks Omkar if he will register the complaining, Omkar’s guards come and inform him that Tara is unconscious.

Today's Pinjara Khubsurti Ka 30th March 2021 Written Episode: Omkar Hires Mayura AgainMayura is about to rush to Tara, But Omkar stops her and says that he is not registering a complaint against her. But she isn’t allowed to go near Tara. Omkar tells Manjiri that they gonna leave this city within an hour. Mayura goes home alone from the Police station. She comes inside and washes her face and tells everyone that Omkar again managed to keep the things in his control as usual and starts weeping to recall Tara.

Tara is not feeling wee and Manjiri says still they will go from here. Shankar says if something bad happens to her. But Manjiri says that she already informed Guru Maa and she says that time is in their favour and the sacred time will start in 10 mins. Mayura calls Dr. Khanna but someone else answered the call and informs that Omkar is taking Tara abroad. Mayura prays to God to stop Omkar. Just then Omkar comes and asks Manjiri that they are doing as wrong as they are taking a risk with Tara’s life.

Tara is still saying the name of Nayan even in unconsciousness. Omkar calls the doctor and informs that Tara is sick as a dog. But the doctor suggests him to call Nayan. Omkar tells Majiri that he is going to bring Nayan back to the house. Shankar backs Omkar and asks to bring her soon for Tara’s sake. Manjiri asks that she will take the help of Guru Maa. But Omkar denies it. Omkar then goes to Nayan and asks to come along with him as Tara is sick. But she denies it, Omkar holds her hand.

But Mayura says to him that you captivate your daughter in a Golden coop. Omkar tries to convince her, she says that she some conditions for working at your home. As Omkar is going to refuse but received a message wherein written that Tara is not eating food. The episode ends, stay in the loop for Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Written Episode Update.


