Today’s Pinjara Khubsurti Ka (PKK) Written Episode Update 7th May 2021: Vishakha Attacks Mayura

The latest episode of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka opens with Vishaka is still instigating Mayura against Omkar. She says that Omkar is faking his blindness and will again betray you. Byt Mayura says that it is enough of you now. She says that she won’t forget anything he has done to her but can’t take advantage of him in such a condition. Mayura also tells her to stop her nasty tests on him. But Vishaka still tells the same that he is faking all this. Mayura gets annoyed and take Omkar from there. Megha tells that Vishaka did all this. Mayura says she will do as she doubts on Omkar and care for me.

Vishaka overhears the conversation and thinks something different. Omkar there is trying to win Mayura’s trust again. Vishaka there is thinking to attack Omkar’s weakness. Meanwhile, Sanjay comes and Omkar enquiry about Vishaka. Sanjay tells that she is the sister of Vishal Gupta who is the owner of this mansion earlier. Omkar asks for her full name Sanjay replies Vishaka Rajvansh Gupta. Vishaka there is promising his brother that she will take revenge from Omkar for whatever he has done with us.

Mayura comes to Vishaka and offers her tea, Vishaka sorry to Mayura and says that she is just concerned for her. Mayura says that she isn’t going to forgive you, Vishaka is aghast. But Mayura says I won’t forgive you if you spoil this tea. Mayura then asked Vishaka about her family, Vishak tells that she is an orphanage since her childhood. She only had one brother who is everything to her. But he was killed by someone.

But Omkar comes there and asks why you aren’t taking revenge. You help everyone so you should help yourself too. Mayura apologises for asking about her family and hugs her. Omkar tells Shankar and Megha that Vishaka said Mayura that his brother had been killed by someone. Megha asks if you were behind that killing. Omkar says that he hasn’t killed anyone. She might be trying to gain Mayura’s sympathy.

Later, Vishaka announced a fire offering, but in reality, she is trying to attack Mayura to reveal the truth of Omkar. Omkar alerts Shankar and Megha that Vishakha is heading up to something nasty. While sitting in Havan, Omkar notices Vishaka’s gunman. Vishaka asks her to disclose his truth otherwise she will get Mayura shot. The episode ends, stay in the loop with Social Telecast for further Pinjara Khubsurti Ka written update.

