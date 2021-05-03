Today’s Pinjara Khubsurti Ka (PKK) Written Update Episode May 3rd 2021: Omkar To Commit Suicide?







In the recent episodes of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, we have seen that Omkar rescued the Tara from Vishaka’s hideout. But Vishaka flips the game upside down, she hits Omkar with her car and her goons take Tara to another hideout. She goes to Mayura and tells Omkar to attack her and he also kidnapped Tara. She says that Omkar also met with an accident while attacking him so, he called an ambulance. Perhaps he has been shifted to the hospital. Mayura and Vishaka call the police and go to the hospital. Mayura overhears that Omkar lost his sight in that accident.

Mayura goes to Omkar and tells him to stop fooling us, Omkar says that he can’t see anything. Omkar requests the doctors to return his eyesight to him. Everyone panics seeing Omkar in this condition, Omkar asks Shankar about Tara. Mayura stunned seeing him, Omkar lost his senses on Shankar’s shoulder. Mayura asks what happened, the doctor says that this is the effect of the injection. Just then Megha comes and alleged Mayura that this happened because of you. Mayura says that she is worried for Tara. She asks Shankar if she is with Omkar.

Megha comes there and tells her to go and asks Vishaka. Shankar says that we haven’t any idea of Tara. Mayura then asks Shankar to leave and she is there and will look after Omkar. Shankar agrees, and Vishaka comes at the same time. She asks Mayura why are you again believing in Omkar. She is worrying if Omkar discloses her truth in front of Mayura. While Vishaka gets Omkar’s reports that confirm that Omkar lost his sight indeed. Omkar comes to his senses and shouts for Mayura. He then asks are you here, Mayura replies that she is here along with you.

Mayura then asks about Tara, but Omkar again loses his senses. Vishaka calls her lady guard and asks about Tara. Omkar again comes with things and stand on a cliff and says he is going to commit suicide. Mayura asks him to stop, Omkar says that he has nothing left to him even his daughter is not with him. So, let him die, meanwhile, Vishaka says that Omkar is lying as Tara is along with him.