LATEST

Today’s playing XI of Bangalore and Chennai can be like this – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Sports activities desk. Associates, let you know that in IPL 2021, CSK goes to compete with RCB at 3:30 pm as we speak. Each groups have to date appeared in nice type. RCB have gained their first 4 matches, whereas CSK have scored a hat-trick of wins after shedding the primary match. Speaking in regards to the level desk, RCB is on the high, whereas CSK is on the second place. Followers are additionally eagerly awaiting the match between MS Dhoni’s CSK and Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Associates, on your info, inform {that a} complete of 26 matches have been performed between the 2 groups, out of which CSK has gained 16 and RCB has gained 9 matches. RCB is the one workforce this season that has not misplaced a single match to date. If CSK manages to cease RCB’s Wizard, it can additionally attain the highest within the level desk.

CSK: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessy, Moin Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Sam Karan, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Engidi.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jameson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top