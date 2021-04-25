Today’s playing XI of Bangalore and Chennai can be like this – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Associates, let you know that in IPL 2021, CSK goes to compete with RCB at 3:30 pm as we speak. Each groups have to date appeared in nice type. RCB have gained their first 4 matches, whereas CSK have scored a hat-trick of wins after shedding the primary match. Speaking in regards to the level desk, RCB is on the high, whereas CSK is on the second place. Followers are additionally eagerly awaiting the match between MS Dhoni’s CSK and Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Associates, on your info, inform {that a} complete of 26 matches have been performed between the 2 groups, out of which CSK has gained 16 and RCB has gained 9 matches. RCB is the one workforce this season that has not misplaced a single match to date. If CSK manages to cease RCB’s Wizard, it can additionally attain the highest within the level desk.

CSK: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessy, Moin Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Sam Karan, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Engidi.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jameson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.