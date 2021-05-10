Today’s Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th May 2021 SAAKK Written Update: Anokhi Slaps Vineet







The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani starts with where Anokhi makes Bubly sleep in the Shaurya’s room and meanwhile, she sees a diary of him and starts writing his name. On another side, Vineet tied Shuarya’s hand so that he can not contact anyone else, But they both are recalling each other. Anokhi wishes that he is well and his family gets the right care meanwhile, Bubly wakes up and Anoklhi tries to apply for medicines. But she did not take anything so medicines can affect her, she insists to take breakfast but Bubly refuses.

Then Bubly mentions if she goes downstairs for breakfast so Vineet will see her and bad circumstances will be popped out for them. Anokhi consoles her by saying that she does not need to be afraid of him and says that if he does something wrong with her again, so she will sue him for sure. On other hand, Devi keeps on looking at the clock so that Kidnapper can call her and give some information regarding Shaurya’s health and condition. Tej makes her understand by saying that there is no need to take more pressure he will call them definitely.

After that, Anokhi orders food for Bubly and she feeds her and meanwhile, Kanchan comes there and sees Bubly’s condition or injuries. Another says that they should go outside to talk, she brings her out of the room and comprehensively elaborates that Vineet is the reason for Bubly’s injuries. Kanchan makes her understand that they should file a complaint against Vineet for domestic violence, and she should divorce him. Because it’s not appropriate to bear such pain due to no one has a right to violence with his wife.

Then Anokhi replies that she already made her understand to take such steps against him like legal actions. But she does not have the courage to do this, spontaneously Kanchan says she will talk to her for sure. Anokhi says Bubly won’t listen to her at all, but Kanchan makes her believe that she will not hurt her so do not worry. Then she goes to understand Bubly that marriage does not mean that the woman’s personality is gone. She adds that everyone has a right to live their life in their way without scared of anyone.

Then Yash comes to Kanchan and brings her outside and she elaborates to him whatever she made her understand. Then Vineet again tries to torture Bubly but Anokhi saves Bubly from him. Then they both run from there but extempore Vineet in front of them and starts dragging Bubly meanwhile, Anokhi slaps him and threaten as well. Vineet gets afraid to see Anokhi's anger.