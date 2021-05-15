Today’s Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15th May 2021 SAAKK Episode Update: Devi Accuses Anokhi







The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins where Devi starts accusing Anokhi by saying that she just came here to prove herself innocent. But the bitter truth is her brother-in-law kidnapped Shaurya and she is also part of his activities, Anokhi replies that nothing as she is thinking. Meanwhile, Ahir says that they will have to take Anokhi’s help because she saw the kidnappers. Spontaneously Shaan says that he wants to come with them, but Ahir refuses to take him, by saying that he should stay at home.

Then Anokhi brings Ahir to the same spot where she saw Vineet talk to another kidnapper regarding Shaurya. But they have removed all evidence such as rope, bloodstains, and all those things which could have helped the police to catch them. Meanwhile, Anokhi says that how could it be possible because when she came here, she saw all the evidence but now everything has removed. ACP Ahir reveals that the kidnapper is too clever because he has removed his fingerprints along with evidence.

After that, Bubly chases Vineet and starts interrogating him regarding Shaurya’s kidnapping but he rebukes her and says that she has lost the right to ask him anything. Meanwhile, he pushes her and says once he reaches Chandigarh then he will show and at the same time throws her on the surface. Then Anokhi says to Ahir that now how will they find him, he tries to make her console by saying that do not worry about him. Then she confesses her love towards Shaurya in front of Ahir and says that she can not see him in pain.

Then Ahir makes her understand by saying that she should go to Sabarwal’s house because they need her in this hard time. Another side, Shagun tries to inflame Devi against Anokhi by saying that everyone knows her reality and now her family has crossed all limits. So without any ado, they should send her away from the Sabarwal family, another reason she explains that, Anokhi is behaving like Shaurya’s wife ahead of Aastha which is not appropriate at all.

Another side, Anokhi is blaming herself by saying that Vineet is her brother-in-law and she did not expect this from him. Meanwhile, Aastha consoles her and says that whatever is happening that’s not her fault at all. But Shaan retaliates with Aastha and says that she always praises Anokhi without seeing her mistakes and he goes from there. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus At 07:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.