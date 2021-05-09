Today’s Task & Eviction Highlights







Fasten your seatbelt for another episode of Super Singer season 8 all on its way to hit your idiot box this Sunday. Well, Singing is considered as one of the adorable talents of any person. Many people have this talent and they are unaware to showcase their talent. In between all these reality shows like Super Singer is providing a great and renowned platform to all these profoundly versatile singers to flaunt their talent in front of people. Along with providing a stage the show also working for a better future for all the deserving contestants.

Many of the participants have finalized many singing contracts in future as the background singers and other music albums even participating in the show. Many of the renowned stars understand the depth of the talent and dedication among the participants. They all give a grand opportunity to all such participants. Even the show itself providing a colossal winning prize for a secure future to the participants. This is also one of the prominent reason behind this immense engagement of the show. Now, many talented singers are turning toward the Super Singer to show their talent.

Along with that, the entertaining involvement of celebrities in the whimsical games of Super Singer is another reason behind its enormous fame. The quirky and fantabulous concept keep the audience glued to the screen. This is the 8th season of the show and with each of its passing reason, an enhancement in prestige has been experienced. Super Singer has now become the prestigious reality singing show on the small screen. Well, the 8th season of the show premiered on Star Vijay on 24th January 2021. Along with Star Vijay audience can find all the episode on Disney+Hotstar.

Super Singer – Tonight and tomorrow at 9:30 pm on our Vijay TV

The latest glimpse of the show also seems quite entertaining wherein Ma Ka Pa Anand is playing the dumb game where one has to put on the headphone and another one will say something. The one who puts on headphone has to guess the right statement for another person. It is again great fun on the stage of the Suoer Singer with both the hosts and all the contestants.

At the beginning of the show, a total of 19 contestants were competing. But as the show is heading to its Grand Finale Hastily. Now, a total of 12 contestants are still competing with weekly elimination. Around 7 participants have been eliminated due to the lack of a public poll. The show telecasts every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Vijay. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more on Super Singer Season 8.