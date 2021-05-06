Today’s Task & Voting Details







The 3rd season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has been completed for more than 68 days. Now in the latest episode, the show will bring some more entertainment for all the viewers and a total of 3 contestants are in danger of getting eliminated. You all must be in the swim that the show has evicted nine contestants as of now, and the thing that is more crazy to watch in the latest episode that is a total of 6 contestants are on the elimination list and these all have to fight harder to get their way back in the game.

There is no doubt that the show has been through some of the very unexpected events that had shaken all the participants but now perhaps everything has to go back to its place and once again the show is all set to make you feel over the moon. Before moving ahead on the show, let’s look at the participants that will no more appear in the show. The names are Attorney John, Sandhya Manoj, Majiziya Bhanu, L Jayan, and Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi. The wild card entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas also have been evicted.

As you all know, the show is also famous for no eviction and because of that perhaps there will be another no elimination this week as per the reports. Noby & Kidilam Firoz will appear happily enjoying the luxuriousness of safety this week. Well, after back-to-back weeks of nominations perhaps this week will bring a breath of relief. As every contestant is trying harder to be in the game till the finals, Sai Vishnu is giving a tough competition to all in the race same, meanwhile, Soorya needs to prove herself because her performance is not going as well as it should be because she can be the next who has to return back to home.

If we talk about the votings so Rithu Manthra got (39,502 votes), Ramzan got (57,201 votes), Remya Panicker got (33,254 votes), Soorya got (45,552 votes), Sai Vishnu got (60,956 votes) and Manikuttan got (66,233 votes) as of the last episode. According to the latest reports Manikuttan is supposed to be safe from eviction and Rithu or Remya is about to evict. Let’s see who will go further in the show and who will go back to the house. Till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates and also to know the voting result and details.