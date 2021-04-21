LATEST

Today's Teer Lottery Result 21-04-2021 Juwai Khanapara Shillong First & Second Round Winners

Today's Teer Lottery Results 21st April 2021 Juwai Khanapara Shillong First & Second Round Winners



The Meghalaya authorities is celebrating the alternatives the place folks make their future vibrant. Loads of aspirants take part in Teer Lottery, a very fashionable playing recreation of the northeast state. It’s held daily which supplies the overall inhabitants a golden alternative to earn cash so simply by buying easy lottery tickets. There are numerous playing video games often called Juwai, Khanapara, Shillong, and Arunachal. Let’s verify the lottery outcomes of twenty first April 2021. You may have an entire have a look at the main points of the sport on our website. Let’s will get began with the data.

This recreation has modified a number of folks’s lives. You too can be a part of the listing of the individuals who play this prosperous recreation. The lottery ticket can also be very inexpensive. Folks can simply buy the tickets by incomes some very much less quantity cash. Now, there are two rounds which might be organized right here. The rounds are the primary spherical and the second spherical. Once you purchase the tickets from the lottery ticket counter at a selected time, you develop into the lively aspirant of the betting recreation. Later, you solely want to think about the numbers on which you’ll have to place bets.

The primary spherical of the lottery shall be printed at 3:45 Pm whereas the second end result liberates at 4:30 PM.

Shillong Teer Consequence for the primary spherical shall be printed at 3:45 PM whereas the second spherical at 4:30 PM.

  • First Spherical:
  • Second Spherical:

The Khanapara Teer lottery first-round end result releases at 04:00 Pm and the second-round publishes at 04:30 Pm.

Arunachal Teer lottery results of first-round would launch at 5.45 Pm and the second rounds end in releases at 6:30 Pm.

This two-round recreation is making folks lives a gorgeous world to dwell in. Talking of the sport, it comprises 50 archers who take part from completely different components. All of them launch their respective arrows on the wheel that’s shifting in entrance of them. the archers come from the 12 archers membership and make the sport very thrilling. This authorized recreation is offering the folks with an enormous likelihood to win large and make their life grand. Your complete recreation is performed beneath Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

