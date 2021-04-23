LATEST

Today's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Written Episode BBM3 23rd April 2021: Today's Voting & Task Updates



Within the newest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has been entered in its remaining week. The competitors is growing with every of its passing episodes. All of the contestants try to amplify their efficiency in all of the duties to entertain the viewers loads. However together with performing duties, the quarrel is constant amongst all of the members of the home. Ugly verbal spats, methods, teams, and betrayal between the chums. Just lately the morning duties contemplating as a giant trouble for all of the opponents. However nonetheless, the latest quarrels of the present are growing the engagement of Bigg Boss.

Surya is taken into account one of many strongest and one of many favorite contestants of the continued season. Currently, Surya comes towards Manikutta on just a few issues. Properly, a few of the netizens are supporting Surya for opposing Manikutta. All the admirers of Surya are suggesting Surya speaking freely in your all points, the followers are additionally opining that Kitilam Feroz used Surya towards Manikuttan. As of now, all of the contestants are nominated for the eviction besides Adoney who’s the present captain of the present.

The remainder of the contestants together with Manikuttan, Dimple, Kitilan Feroz, and Ramadan are thought-about because the finalists. Surya can be one of many contestants who could make it up because the finalist. Properly, the present is once more heading to a different Sunday and one other contestant is extra more likely to evict from the home. In keeping with the most recent stories, it’s being assumed that Sandhya and Anoop get evicted within the upcoming weekend. Sandhya would have eradicated within the final weekend however obtained spared someway. However now, once more the celeb is within the hazard zone.

On one other hand, Surya Ramadan is taken into account as one other strongest contestant of the most recent season. Ramadan is without doubt one of the youngest but mighty opponents of the present. It simply amazed all of the viewers along with his splendid efficiency. Ramadan can be imagined to make it up the highest 5 of the present season. So, all of the followers don’t miss the leisure of the ultimate week of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3. Seize all of the episodes of the present on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. You may also get pleasure from all of the episodes Disney + Hotstar anytime. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra data and all the most recent updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3.

