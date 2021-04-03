Today’s wild card and voting details! – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The show which is known for fights, planning, strategy and game plans is back with another weekend special episode to make your weekend more interesting and exciting. In the latest episode of season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada we will see some of the more amazing and crazy performances and mannerisms of all the contestants. As the show has completed 32 episodes and is looking for more upcoming themes with some more crisp actions in its upcoming episodes, here you will get to know all the latest stuff happening on the show tonight.

So if you are a true lover of Bibi Kannada then stay here and see what kind of items your favorite contestants are going to get. One thing all of you must be curious to know which contestants are nominated and this list includes Shankar, Shamant, Subha, Nidhi, Prashant and Aravind, who are nominated and according to latest reports Prashant, Shamanth and Shankar Ashwath Danger K is in the area as he received the least votes last week.

Most people are eager to learn about the 5th elimination of the show. As it has been seen, the show is becoming a hot potato with the latest pool balance work and in this task you will see the same battles and arguments as usual. It is the 5th eviction week and all the contestants have been drawn through the tremendous work and politics of the house which has been prepared by these contestants.

As the makers of the show uploaded a video on the official account of Instagram in which we can see that some of the contestants are having fun in the kitchen as they are secretly eating. Some of the contestants, including the captain, named Shankar as the worst performer. However a lot has been done by Shankar which is not good and should not be done by him.

As a result, his name is on the list of worst performers and it would not be bad to say that he might be evicted if he does not clear his images. Should you have any reason to support or hate him, let us know by hitting the comment box. To get all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and to know the voting results and wild card contestant name, which is Chakravarti Chandrachud, a journalist, stay with us and don’t forget to watch it on TV on Colors Kannada 09:30 time.