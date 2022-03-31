Today’s Word Answer #285: Thursday, March 31

Mar 31 (285) Considering a route to Wordley North? I’ve scoured the forests of forgotten letters, sifted through the underbrush of vowel forests, and crawled through the heat of the word desert in search of the best guesses. So far, I have an excellent list of things that aren’t exactly good estimates and a lot of frequent flyer miles. Have you been struck by the ghost of Wordle mastery like me?

Or maybe you want to check out our Wordle archive to check previous answers? Whatever brought you here, I’ll give a clue and then a full answer to today’s riddle. And if you’re new to the wonderful world of Wordle, I’ll show you how to play it.

Wordle March 31: A Useful Hint

When you get down on that sixth guess and don’t pay attention to it, you’ll definitely feel the word…