Today’s Word Answer #288: Sunday, April 3

Five guesses, three green letters, and your brain can’t find the word you’re looking for? Don’t worry about it. If you’re looking forward to getting some help with Wordley, April 3 (288) you’ve come to the right place.

maybe you wanted to go through our wordley archive See more previous riddles instead? No matter why you’re here, I’m ready to give you a hint for today’s puzzle if you need it, as well as full answers if you’re okay and really stuck. And if you want to learn what Wordle is, I can help with that too.

Wordle April 3: A Useful Hint

Today’s wordle has a repeating vowel—oh, and a consonant that you probably wouldn’t be too quick to use in most circumstances. you can feel less than Impressed while you work on today’s answer.

Today’s Word 288 Answers

Still no luck? ,