Today’s Word Answer #291: Wednesday, April 6

Are you looking for an answer to Wordley’s April 6 (291)? I know the feeling. Let’s take you to the finish line, do whatever suits you best, whether it’s a one-off “Genius” or a last-gasp “Phew”—it’s supposed to be a game, after all.

Or maybe your curiosity will lead you to us wordley archive (opens in new tab) Instead, where you can browse past solutions to your heart’s content. No matter why you are here, I can help you. You’ll find a useful clue right at the bottom of this paragraph, and a little below that is the answer. I’ll also show you how to play Wordle if you want to get started.

Verdal 6 April: a useful hint

There’s a frequent consonant in today’s Wordle, so keep that in mind. Oh, and you’ve already seen the answer in some form or another…