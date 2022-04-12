Today’s ‘Word’ Answer #297: Tuesday, April 12 Solution

Here’s today’s Wordle #297 solution and a helpful hint. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who would have ever thought that in mid-April, the Year of Our Lord 2022, a word puzzle game would still be such a huge hit? Why would a small indie game with no ads or any sort of monetization, within months of its release, become so viral and popular that it would be scooped up by the New York Times for a seven-figure sum?

This is something that beggars believe in. Then again, that’s how these things work. Pokémon Go and Fortnite and many other games have hit the mainstream in the past, but I still feel like it’s unique in many ways.

It’s such a simple game, for one thing. Guess the five letter word in six or fewer guesses. share…