Today’s Word Answer (April 11, 2022)

It’s a new day and that means there’s a new Wordle answer to solve. Being Monday, chances are you’re trying to solve brainteasers on the way to work, or just trying to take a little time out of your work day. In this guide, we will give you Today’s Word Answer for April 11, 2022So that you can continue the winning streak.

What is the best word to start with in Wordle?

Often, the best words to start with are those that contain two or more vowels, as this can significantly reduce the amount of words that can be resolved.

We’re big fans of using ‘audio’ as our first word, because it has four out of five vowels…