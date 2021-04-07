Today’s written update Kumkum Bhagya itten April 2013 Episode: Pragya considers the murderer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the latest episode of her favorite show you will see that Pragya is considered a murderer, and she convinces Abhi to successfully run with her until the parking lot arrives and she tries to make herself like a driver is. He approaches Abhi in the car and tries to distract the killer so that he is not able to find and kill Abhi. Soon the murderer takes over him and suddenly Abhi comes out of the place where he was hiding and sees Pragya strangling him. Suddenly the killer manages to escape from there when a group of people gather.
In the next scene, you will see, Rabir giving Tanu sleeping pills through a glass of water, meanwhile, Pragya tries to control Alia so that Ranbir can Tanu in dope, when Alia goes to Tanu Hai then she finds him and she thinks Tanu is drunk. Ranbir makes Pragya realize that they will be working together, but is shocked when he sees Alia leading Tanu to the pavilion.
Aaliya calls Gayatri home and starts scolding her and says why did you take Abhi out of the house. Gayatri tells that if someone is intent on trying to kill Abhi, Aaliya lifts her veil. There, the doctor tells his assistant that Abhi is more likely to recover and all this is due to the shock that he got from the incident. Pragya refuses to leave, Aaliya checks Pragya that you can stay in the house if she will bear all the expenses of Abhi’s treatment. She says that she will bear all the expenses, Alia and Tanu will expel her from the house.
Tonight you will also see that Aaliya says that the person behind the veil will be responsible and she succeeds in unveiling Pragya's face. Aaliya says that Pragya is the name that causes Abhi to face all the threats and attacks and he says to Mithali "throw Pragya out" to this, Pragya says "leave me because Abhi Needs me "and no one listens to him.