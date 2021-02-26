Todd Gurley’s 100-yard return craze, Swineen’s Tigers

Todd Gurley There was a baaaaaaad man in college while playing University of Georgia Bulldog. Like a train That even the conductor could not stop, Gurley opened fire on the opponents and blew them in the way of the UGA record books.

Gurley’s pinnacle of NCAA career could be against Georgia’s opener in season Buried swineOf Clemson tigers in 2014. Gurley ran for 198 yards on just 15 carries and scored three touchdowns on the field. Epic win 45-21 In Athens, Georgia.

Gurley did not stop here, as he also returned a kickoff for 100 yards, which almost caused a thunderous applause in Peach State.

Todd Gurley’s 100-yard return vs. Clemson

Number 12 was georgia Down 21-14 In the second quarter against the 16th-ranked Tigers. UGA needed a spark before Clemson ran away from the game.

Todd Gurley provided more than a spark. They electrified everyone Sanford Stadium.

Gurley fielded the kick into the end zone some five yards deep. He got some great blocks and remained virtually untouched between the two teams, showing his blazing speed. Similarly, Georgia tied the game 21–21 on George’s kickoff return.

“Gurley, five yards out, and Todd will bring this one out. And there he goes! One block and it might end. Todd Gurley, coast to coast. Can he make it? Yes he can. . Touchdown! Great equalizer: Todd Gurley, “the announcer said.

Clemson never recovered. Swinney’s team did not score another point after that speed-swinger and Georgia won, 45-21.

In the final season of Gurley in 2014, they or Georgia fans did not like it. He tore his ACL against Auburn and finished 911 towing yards And nine touchdowns in just six games.

Todd Gurley may not have built a college career Herchel walker Did, but he gave fans in Athens a plethora of electrifying moments like these.