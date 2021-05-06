Todd Stansbury Podcast – May 2021 – Athletics — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

LATEST

Todd Stansbury Podcast – May 2021

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to record his latest “Toddcast” on Thursday. Among the topics they discussed were:

  • continued success for the Yellow Jackets, who have 11 teams currently ranked among the top 50 nationally;
  • NCAA postseason play for volleyball, women’s tennis, men’s tennis and golf;
  • takeaways from the spring football game;
  • capacity plans at baseball and football;
  • how Tech is positioned for name, image and likeness;
  • Jamie Foxx’s visit to The Flats;
  • the return of in-person recruiting;
  • a budget update as the fiscal year winds down;
  • and more!

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.

