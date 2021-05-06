Todd Stansbury Podcast – May 2021 – Athletics — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to record his latest “Toddcast” on Thursday. Among the topics they discussed were:
- continued success for the Yellow Jackets, who have 11 teams currently ranked among the top 50 nationally;
- NCAA postseason play for volleyball, women’s tennis, men’s tennis and golf;
- takeaways from the spring football game;
- capacity plans at baseball and football;
- how Tech is positioned for name, image and likeness;
- Jamie Foxx’s visit to The Flats;
- the return of in-person recruiting;
- a budget update as the fiscal year winds down;
- and more!
Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.