Toilet Ek Prem Katha full movie online release

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: As per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha film was leaked online before its release. According to Spotboy, a man who had a movie in Pen Drive was found in a gym. He told everyone that he had the entire film. TMTmaker Remo D’Souza confirmed in an interview that he received a pen drive that surrounded the entire film. Now-a-days the film’s leakage has been frequent The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Sri Narayan Singh.

Akshay asked fans to fight piracy, “fighting as” is important on his Twitter page, and it is reassuring to see the Crime Branch quickly after the unfortunate incident with our film Toilet – a love story. I would urge my friends, colleagues, fans and public not to say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support “. Tamil industry also has similar problems, measures are being taken in this area.

A case has been registered and police are searching for the person who leaked the film online. TMTs like Great Grand Masti and Manjhi: The Mountain Man were made available online before release, causing huge losses to the producers. The film story centers on life between a married couple who fought for everything, even the restroom. Later, Akshay Kumar made everyone in his village aware of the need for toilet cleaning and the need for toilets in every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already organized Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for toilets. This film also has this theme. This film definitely creates awareness among the people. The film Toilet Ek Prem Katha was shown on the silver screen on 11 August 2017. Stay tuned for more updates.