ENTERTAINMENT

Toilet Ek Prem Katha full movie online release

Posted on
Loading...

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: As per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha film was leaked online before its release. According to Spotboy, a man who had a movie in Pen Drive was found in a gym. He told everyone that he had the entire film. TMTmaker Remo D’Souza confirmed in an interview that he received a pen drive that surrounded the entire film. Now-a-days the film’s leakage has been frequent The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Sri Narayan Singh.

Loading...

Akshay asked fans to fight piracy, “fighting as” is important on his Twitter page, and it is reassuring to see the Crime Branch quickly after the unfortunate incident with our film Toilet – a love story. I would urge my friends, colleagues, fans and public not to say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support “. Tamil industry also has similar problems, measures are being taken in this area.

Loading...

A case has been registered and police are searching for the person who leaked the film online. TMTs like Great Grand Masti and Manjhi: The Mountain Man were made available online before release, causing huge losses to the producers. The film story centers on life between a married couple who fought for everything, even the restroom. Later, Akshay Kumar made everyone in his village aware of the need for toilet cleaning and the need for toilets in every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already organized Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for toilets. This film also has this theme. This film definitely creates awareness among the people. The film Toilet Ek Prem Katha was shown on the silver screen on 11 August 2017. Stay tuned for more updates.

Loading...

TMTyOne.com – Exclusive Entertainment Site

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
927
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
746
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
718
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
703
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
683
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });