Tokyo Olympian Harry Garside defeats Manuer Matt to claim the Australian lightweight title in a second professional fight

Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside has underlined his professional credentials by dominating Manuer Matt in round ten to win the Australian lightweight title in his second professional fight.

Garside displayed his supreme boxing talent with an astonishing display of skill, clearly catching the eye of the ringside judges, who fought 98-2, 99-91, 98-92.

Many observers felt that Garside won every round with an impeccable display of boxing prowess to lead 2–0 in his professional career, yet…