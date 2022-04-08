Tokyo Vice review: Michael Mann’s killer start goes to waste

first episode of Tokyo Vice Runs like a wild cat that follows the streets. It’s almost entirely tuned to the music—not overpowering, but percussive and steady. Quick, sure cuts live on screen in time, giving snippets of the life of American Jake Edelstein (Ansel Elgort) in Tokyo. From the short introduction we know that in two years he will find himself staring at Jacob who wants him to die. Now, in 1999, he is the only white man in Tokyo, diligently applying himself to the language, culture, city, and start of his career as a reporter. Then the episode ends. The cat falls asleep. Maybe it will wake up again, but it won’t be anytime soon.

Created by JT Rogers, HBO Max’s new crime series owes a lot to its pilot. The adaptation of a memoir from a real life…