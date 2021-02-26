(Toll Free) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Helpline Number: Ujjwala Helpline 24 × 7 Number

Pradhanmantri Ujjwala Yojana Helpline Number | Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana Helpline Number | Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Toll Free Number | Ujjwala Helpline 24 × 7 Number

The helpline number has been started by the Central Government and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme to provide more convenience to the people of the country. Through this helpline number 18002666696, people of BPL family of the country can ask more information related to the scheme and any questions related to the scheme. Calling this toll-free number will not cost the people any money. So let us give you this today issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana Helpline Number ()toll free ). To get full information about this, read our article till the end.

Ujjwala Helpline 24 × 7 Numbers

A 24 × 7 toll-free number 1906 is already available for LPG customers of the country under this scheme but 18002666696 new number has been issued exclusively to inquire about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana connection. In relation to PMUY PMUY this new toll free number But it will be available in different languages. Under this scheme, if you are having any problem in getting free gas connection or have any problem, then you can contact this toll free number. PM Ujjwala Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) beneficiaries are being selected based on data from SECC-2011 Data which is available for download from the NIC website.

Ujjwala scheme BPL new list

The purpose of PM Ujjwala Yojana Toll Free Number

The main objective of starting this helpline number is to provide an easy way to get all the information related to the logo scheme of the country. Due to the issue of this helpline number, people of the country will not face any kind of problem. People of the country could also get a solution to their problem by contacting this toll free number. People associated with this scheme can contact anyone anywhere on this toll free number.

Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme helpline number highlighted

Name of scheme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Started by By the central government Helpline number 1906 toll free number 18002666696

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme

As you all know, there are many families in the country who do not have a gas connection in their homes, their women cook on a wood stove. About 100 million households are still deprived of LPG from LPG and have to depend on firewood, coal, cow dung etc. as their primary sources of cooking. The smoke emanating from such fuels causes hazardous domestic pollution and adversely affects the health of women and children. Under this scheme, 5 Cr LPG connections will be provided to BPL families with an assistance of Rs 1600 per connection in the next 3 years. Connections will be issued in the name of women from households, especially in rural India, ensuring the empowerment of women through this scheme.

Prime minister

Bright to plan Helpline Number benefits of

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to all BPL families of the country.

Through this toll-free helpline number, the interested beneficiaries can easily get all the information related to the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Under the Central Government, the facility of free gas cylinders will be made available to the women of BPL families of the country.

Under the Central Government, the facility of free gas cylinders will be made available to the women of BPL families of the country. Let me tell you, the government has not appointed any non-governmental organization or any other agency for issuing LPG connection under PMUY.

Only women related to Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana Ujjwala scheme helpline number Can be used easily.