Toll plazas 60 kms apart to shut in 3 months: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the government will close existing toll booths within 60 km radius.

The minister stressed that these toll plazas would be closed within three months. “There should be no new toll plaza within 60 km radius of the existing toll plaza as it is illegal,” Gadkari told Parliament.

Gadkari also said that the government will use Aadhaar card to provide passes to the local people living near toll plazas.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gadkari said that electronic toll collection is now 97 per cent of the country’s…