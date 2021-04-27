Tollywood actor Karthi shared updates about his next project Sardar – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Tollywood actor Karthi is now engaged on his subsequent venture, titled Sardar. Let me inform you that the movie is directed by PS Mitran, who beforehand made Irumbu Thirai and Hero, and it stars Venky Mama and world well-known lover actress Rashi Khanna. The makers of Sardar additionally unveiled the primary look poster.

It’s to be famous right here that the common taking pictures of Sardar will begin from twenty sixth of this month. Other than the lead pair, the movie Sardaar additionally stars Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. George C Williams is roped in to deal with the cinematography division whereas GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. Ruben Sardar is the editor, Okay Kadir is the artwork director and Dhilip Subbarayan is the stunt director. Sardar to M. R. Pant Parthipan, and Roju, is written by Bipin Ragu, whereas it’s dealt with by S. Laxman Kumar.

All the time appreciated @Psmithran I attempt to inform by his movies and I’m very excited by it… #Sirdar Shoot will begin tomorrow pic.twitter.com/AmYGzUNqeF- Actor Karthi (artist_off) April 25, 2021

Speaking concerning the forged of the movie, it must be famous that Karthi additionally has Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus multistarrer Ponniyin Selvan, with Chiyan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Laxmi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha and others in pivotal roles Huh. Roles.