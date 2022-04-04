Tollywood actor Niharika Konidela detained; father Naga Babu reacts in video

New Delhi: Famous Tollywood actor Naga Babu’s daughter actor Niharika Konidela was detained by Hyderabad police among more than 140 people in a raid on Sunday. At the time of the raid, all the people were partying at a pub in Hyderabad during the wee hours.

Kids of famous personalities detained

According to reports, the police raided the pub at Radisson Blu Hotel, situated in posh Banjara Hills around 3 am. Meanwhile, the police reportedly found cocaine and other narcotic substances.

The daughter of a former Director-General of Andhra Pradesh and a son of an MP from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and kids of some famous personalities are among the detainees.

Another famous person who was detained includes the singer and winner of the Big Boss Telugu reality show Rahul Sipligung….