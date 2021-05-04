ENTERTAINMENT

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has released a number for plasma donors

On Monday, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi urged all those who donate plasma to overcome a recent Corona infection that could help others overcome the deadly Kovid-19. Share us that Megastar took to his Twitter and wrote “As we know, the second wave of Kovid is affecting even more people. If you have recovered from Kovid in the last few days, please donate your plasma, so that 4 more people can help combat Kovid effectively. Please contact #CanjanjeeviCharitableFoundation (94400 55777) for details and guidance. ”

After this appeal post, he made a post saying, “We are rapidly increasing the affected patients every day. Due to lack of plasma, many people are dying on hospital beds. I urge you to come to the rescue of those people by donating plasma. If you have recovered from Kovid a few days ago, then come forward and donate plasma. This could have saved the lives of four other people. I specifically request all my fans to participate in the plasma donation. Contact Chiranjeevi Charitable Foundation Office, 040-23554849; 9440055777. “

