Tollywood News- Anand L Rai praises ‘Karnan’, Dhanush says ‘Magician’

Karni of Mari Selvaraj is receiving praise from the audience, which is directed by Anand L. Rai. On Monday, the filmmaker called the film “excellent and spectacular” on Twitter.

“Wonderful and fantastic … that way you can describe this experience called #karnan @mari_selvaraj what a storyteller, the way you have portrayed your thoughts on celluloid.” Rai wrote in a tweet and Karnan called actor Dhanush a “magician”.

“You are a magician my brother .. you had to tell me. I thought you were an actor, ”

Karnan, released in theaters on 9 April, received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The film premiered on May 14 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film stars Dhanush as a rebellious youth who refuses to let his caste define his qualifications. The film also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azgam Perumal, Natarajan Subramanian, Rajisha Vijayan, Gauri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli among the supporting cast in the film.

Earlier this year, Dhanush announced that he would again work with director Mari Selvaraj. “Glad to announce that after Karnan’s blockbuster success, Mari Selvaraj and I are once again joining hands. Pre-production is underway, shooting will begin next year, ”wrote Dhanush, who is also busy with his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man.

On the work front, Mari Selvaraj is busy preparing to bring her next film to the floor. He will direct Dhruv Vikram in the film, whose name is yet to be decided. Dhanush, on the other hand, will appear in Anand L Rai’s next Ultrangi Ray, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush is Dhanush’s second collaboration with Anand L. Rai after Atrangi Ray Raanjhanaa.

