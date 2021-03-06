Tollywood to enter Bollywood beauties queue – TheMiracleTech

Most Telugu heroines aspire to enter Bollywood. But, in recent times Bollywood beauties are trying to make a move in Tollywood themselves. As Tollywood is also bringing a bunch of Pan Indian films, most of the mainstream heroines of Bollywood are coming forward to make their debut in Tollywood. Let’s talk about such heroines who reached everywhere from Bollywood to Tollywood.

Loading...

Alia Bhatt

Loading...

Alia Bhatt, who entered the film industry as Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, soon became one of the highest-grossing heroines in Bollywood. The actress is now all set to steal the hearts of Telugu audiences with the film ‘RRR’. Alia Bhatt is all set to enter Tollywood by romancing Ramcharan in this high-budget magnum opus under the direction of SS Rajamouli.

Loading...

Deepika Padukone

Loading...

Deepika Padukone has a distinct fan base in Bollywood. Whether it is a commercial film or a female-centric film, Deepika Padukone’s name will definitely come to mind first. Deepika Padukone who has been performing performance-oriented roles recently, is all set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming film by young rebel star Prabhas, directed by Naagin Ashwin. Shooting of the film will go on roll from summer this year.

Loading...

Ananya pandey

Loading...

Ananya Pandey is one of the popular star kids of B-town. The actress, who recently entered Bollywood with the film ‘Student of the Year 2’, is now playing the role of a woman in the upcoming Pan Indian film ‘Liger’ by young hero Vijay Devarakonda under the direction of Puri Jagannath. The film is set to hit theaters on September 9.

Loading...

Shadow manjrekar

Loading...

Saiz Manjrekar, who has shared screen space in the Dabangg 3 film with Salman Khan, is on board to romance Varun Tej in his upcoming film Gani, which is going to have a boxing backdrop.

Loading...

Jacqueline Fernandez

Loading...

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has already appeared on the Telugu silver screen with an item number in the Bad Boy song from Prabhas’ film Saaho. Movies. Now, rumors are surfacing that she is playing the lead role in Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film.

Loading...

Although many Telugu heroines are eagerly waiting to make their mark in Bollywood, it is good to see Bollywood beauties trying their luck in the Telugu film industry.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...