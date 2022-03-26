LATEST

Tom Brady Dolphins rumor: Miami trade has no sense, per NFL insider

Posted on
Tom Brady Dolphins rumor: Miami trade has no sense, per NFL insider

As rumors of the Dolphins chasing Tom Brady surfaced, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said none of this made sense to him.

Appeared on Rapoport The Pat McAfee Show and said on Friday that “rumours do occur” regarding the recent Brady-Miami report, the report does not count.

“Brady is under contract with Books. … [The Buccaneers] He definitely said he’s not going anywhere,” Rapoport said. “Plus, [Brady] Recruited a few people to sign back with Tampa, including his friends Leonard Fournett, Chris Godwin, many other free agents, and he’s going to do exactly that. […] And then bail?

“There was such a thing as a sort of molestation that was part of the Brian Flores lawsuit and the Miami Dolphins …

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top