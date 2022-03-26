Tom Brady Dolphins rumor: Miami trade has no sense, per NFL insider

As rumors of the Dolphins chasing Tom Brady surfaced, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said none of this made sense to him.

Appeared on Rapoport The Pat McAfee Show and said on Friday that “rumours do occur” regarding the recent Brady-Miami report, the report does not count.

“Brady is under contract with Books. … [The Buccaneers] He definitely said he’s not going anywhere,” Rapoport said. “Plus, [Brady] Recruited a few people to sign back with Tampa, including his friends Leonard Fournett, Chris Godwin, many other free agents, and he’s going to do exactly that. […] And then bail?

“There was such a thing as a sort of molestation that was part of the Brian Flores lawsuit and the Miami Dolphins …