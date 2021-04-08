LATEST

Tom Brady Owns Up to a Risky Decision That Could Have Cost Him $50,000: ‘That Was Not Smart’ – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tom Brady Owns Up to a Risky Decision That Could Have Cost Him $50,000: 'That Was Not Smart' - Sportscasting | Pure Sports

While physical skills are obviously important, the best NFL quarterbacks are also pretty intelligent. During the course of a single game, a signal-caller has to make hundreds of split-second decisions; a single mistake can be the difference between victory and defeat. Based on his resume, Tom Brady hasn’t had any problem making the right choice more often than not.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory, though, Tom Brady made national headlines by throwing the Lombardi Trophy across the water to his teammates. Now, TB12 is owning up to that mistake.

Contents hide
1 Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no problem celebrating their Super Bowl victory
2 A now-infamous pass featuring the Lombardi Trophy
3 Tom Brady owns up to his potentially costly mistake

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no problem celebrating their Super Bowl victory

RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘Powerful’ Speech, Not Play, Sparked Super Bowl Win

During the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has turned life upside down; things that we all took for granted became impossible in the blink of an eye. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, still managed to celebrate their Super Bowl title, albeit in slightly different circumstances.

Rather than rolling through downtown on buses, the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl title with a boat parade. As you might expect, the players relished in the chance to cut loose; Rob Gronkowski, for example, unsurprisingly removed his shirt to soak up the Florida sun. Even Tom Brady got in on the action.

While the quarterback doesn’t always seem like the most easy-going guy—he’s known for holding his teammates to a high standard and following a strict diet—Brady needed some help walking after the parade wrapped up. He later poked fun at himself on social media, tweeting about “avocado tequila,” referencing his famous indulgence of avocado ice cream.

That wasn’t the only way Tom Brady made headlines, though.

A now-infamous pass featuring the Lombardi Trophy

RELATED: Tom Brady Secretly Owns 1 of the Most Impressive NFL Records of All Time

During his NFL career, Tom Brady has thrown plenty of eye-catching passes. A throw during the Buccaneers Super Bowl parade, however, was unlike anything the quarterback had ever done before.

During the parade, Brady was holding the Lombardi Trophy and apparently decided that it was time for someone else to have a turn. The quarterback then wound up and released an underhand throw, tossing the trophy across the water to his teammates on another boat.

As you might assume, that pass quickly went viral. While most fans were amused by Brady’s decision, it wasn’t a laughing matter for everyone. Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of a silversmith who helped make the Lombardi Trophy, felt like throwing it across the water was disrespectful. She even publicly said that Brady should apologize for his actions.

Tom Brady owns up to his potentially costly mistake

RELATED: The LA Rams Are Proposing An NFL Rule Change to Prevent Tom Brady From Exploiting Another Loophole

As the cliche says, hindsight is 2020. Now that some time has passed since the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade, Tom Brady knows that tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another wasn’t the smartest idea he’s ever had.

“First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point. That was not smart for a couple reasons,” Brady told Michael Strahan during a Good Morning America interview. “One is, if we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem. But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly parade.”

As TB12 himself said, dropping the Lombardi Trophy would have been a pretty awful outcome. Despite the embarrassment—imagine being remembered as the guy who won the Super Bowl, then threw his prize into a river—the Lombardi Trophy is pretty valuable. While Tom Brady could have easily afforded a $50,000 replacement, no one wants to fork over thousands of dollars just because they did something stupid.

At the end of the day, though, Tom Brady completed the pass and avoided disaster. Whether he’s on the football field on a boat, TB12 knows a thing or two about coming through in the clutch.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
772
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
769
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
760
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
736
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
729
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
685
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
661
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
617
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
612
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top