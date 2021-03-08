“Tom Brady Wants Odell Beckham Jr. On The Buccaneers”: Can OBJ Join the Books? Tampa Bay QB Eager to Boost Wide Receive Core | sport

Tom Brady was a major influence on the creation of the Buccaney roster this season. Brady brought Abby, Fournette and Gronk to their seventh Super Bowl win.

However, GOAT does not appear to have been done. Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a serious ACL injury, and had his worst statistical year by that time.

However, if there is anyone who can get the most from a player, it is Brady. Antonio Brown looked like he was out of the league, and yet he was holding a touchdown in his first Super Bowl victory. Gronk was retired. Eventually, the prospect of playing with Brady brought him back into the game.

He went on to catch two touchdowns in the Super Bowl. And then there was Leonard Fournette, cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars of all teams. However, his impressive postson run earned him as “Playoff Lenny” and eventually “Super Bowl Lenny”.

The point here is that, if Brady wants someone on his roster, there is a good chance of getting that player there. There are issues with bringing in the OBJ, but with Brady at the helm, the Bucks front office may be able to pull just a few strings.

Odell Beckham Jr., his contract, and the Books’ Free Agency Situation

To say that the Buccaneers have a big child is to be understood before them. Several members of their championship corps are set to hit the free agency market, and there is no guarantee that the Bucs will be able to sign them all.

Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Shaquille Barrett, Gronk, Fournette, AB, Nadamukong Suh and kicker Ryan Sukop are all very capable of walking away from this offshin. Of course, the Bucs intend to retain many of these players. You think Shaq Barrett, Godwin and Gronk are top priorities.

It would be easy to keep Gronk and Abby around, but the rest of the group would definitely demand their money, which would make things difficult. OBJ comes into play here. Barrett is possibly the biggest name the Bucks will look to lock in, and thus Godwin becomes a bit prodigal for players like Scottie Miller, Tyler Johnson, and AB can all demand more goals.

Adding OBJ would bring that balance back, however. Yes, OBJ did not have the biggest year of his career and was injured. But, he is still OBJ, and that means he is a playwright. Bookies are estimated to owe about $ 12 million in salary cap, but Beckham still has three years and left about $ 46 million on his contract.

The Bucs would have to engineer some sort of trade and then restructure OBJ’s contract to make it work, but it is a possibility if Godwin leaves this year.

How would Odell Beckham Jr. fit in with Tom Brady and the Bucks?

If Brady wants someone in his team, it is likely because he thinks he will make an ideal place in the team. Of course, Beckham is not the same player in terms of receiving and blocking Chris Godwin, but he is still a solid wide receiver.

Beckham opened up the game in ways Godwin does not possess with his ability to run, and the occasional flair for throwing tricks:

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Dallas Cowboys OBJ demonstrated his ability as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. 3 tds on 154 total yards and 7 touches. Will Kevin Stefanski continue to find ways to get him the ball? pic.twitter.com/JuwasgYVG1 – NFLF (@film_nfl) October 8, 2020

His versatility is his greatest strength. And well, let’s not forget that Beckham was once a studio of a wide receiver. His receiving totals in his first few years in the league are record-setting, and there is a chance that a change of scenery, and mentorship from the game’s biggest quarterback could rejuvenate his career.

There is a real chance here to develop something special, and we have seen before how this story ends. If Tom Brady wants someone, he gets that person.

The Buccaneers will not have that easy time to do so, but if they can accomplish it, there is a good chance of creating another stacked receiving core.

Additionally, the Buccaneers and Brady are close to reworking their contract so that Brady hits a lower cap than at the time. Of course, GOAT has a reputation for taking hometown discounts with the Pats, so that they have more money to spend elsewhere on the roster. Brady Beckham next season anyone?

