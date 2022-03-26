Tom Brady was in a rush to announce his NFL return to Bucs

Tom Brady can’t keep secrets for long.

Brady decided to retire and return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback the same day he broke the news of his own on Twitter, and he called his social-media team on March 13 via Sportsworld. Short notice given to prepare the resonating message.

“Once I made that decision, I knew I wanted to pull it out and get ready for the season,” Brady told foxsports.com, “So, I did FaceTime to let people know I was coming back, and we discussed how to keep it there.”

In this case, “the people” refers to executives at Shadow Lion, a company of about 15 employees who, according to the report, have run Brady’s social-media accounts over the years. Shadow Lion helped create the 53-word …