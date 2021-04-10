Tom Brady’s Potential Patriots Replacement Has Already Been Texting Josh McDaniels — and It’s Not Cam Newton – Miracle | Pure Sports

For the first time in about 20 years, Tom Brady was not the New England Patriots’ quarterback in 2020. Brady and New England had a ton of success together, but that dynasty is now over, as Brady just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, who do the Patriots turn to at quarterback now? They, of course, have Cam Newton, but he proved last season that he is not a long-term option — if he’s an option at all. This means that they might have to look for a new QB in the draft.

So, are the Pats interested in any of the young draft prospects? It appears so, as their potential replacement for Tom Brady has already been texting Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That potential replacement is former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

Tom Brady was a legendary quarterback for the Patriots

Josh McDaniels (from left) talks with Tom Brady of the New England Patriots before a game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2019. | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

RELATED: Tom Brady Fired the Ultimate Parting Shot at Bill Belichick on ‘Good Morning America’ — ‘There’s Another Way’

No matter who plays quarterback for the Patriots in the future, it’s hard to see them having as much success as Tom Brady did in New England.

Sure, Brady had some great years statistically with the Pats. He won three MVP awards, led the NFL in passing yards three times, and led it in passing touchdowns four times. People, though, remember Brady’s time in New England more for all of the winning.

Tom Brady led the Patriots to 13 AFC Championship Games, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl titles. New England also only missed the playoffs once from 2003 to 2019, and Brady got hurt that one year they didn’t make it.

So, because of Brady’s immense amount of success, the Patriots’ next franchise quarterback already has some massive shoes to fill. However, it appears that New England has maybe found the guy they want to do just that.

Kellen Mond has been texting Josh McDaniels

RELATED: Urban Meyer Just Made a Stunning Admission About Tom Brady’s Role on the Patriots

Many people think that the New England Patriots should select a guy like Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, or Mac Jones if one of them are available when the Pats pick at No. 15 in the 2021 NFL draft. (Trevor Lawrence isn’t included on this list because he’s a shoo-in for the No. 1 pick.)

However, could the Patriots go in another direction with that pick and select a quarterback on the second or third day?

That seems like a possibility, as former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond recently told The Boston Globe that he has exchanged some text messages with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“We’ve got to set up some type of meeting,” Mond said, according to USA Today’s Patriots Wire. “They’re starting to do formal meetings, like interview-style. Senior Bowl, it was more very formal, like, ‘Hello Kellen Mond, tell me about you.’ And then now it’s gotten more deeper into football. So that should be good.”

Well, it’s interesting to know that the Patriots are at least interested in Kellen Mond. So, how good can he be? Is he the right guy to fill Tom Brady’s shoes on the Patriots?

Can Kellen Mond fill Tom Brady’s shoes on the Patriots?

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Finally Opens up About Former Patriots Teammate Aaron Hernandez: ‘I Was Definitely Shook’

Barring a miraculous turnaround in 2021, Cam Newton‘s chances of being the Patriots’ future at the quarterback position are pretty unlikely. He threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 15 games in 2020, and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady’s 2008 injury.

So, how good is Kellen Mond?

Kellen Mond had a nice college career at Texas A&M. In 2018, he threw for 3,107 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions before throwing for 2,897 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2019. Mond then did a nice job of taking care of the ball in 2020. He played in three fewer games in 2020 — like many teams did due to COVID-19 — but he threw for 2,282 yards, 19 touchdowns, only three interceptions, and completed a career-best 63.3% of his passes. Additionally, for his career, in addition to his passing, Mond also rushed for 1,609 yards and 22 touchdowns.

This is what 247Sport’s Montel Hardy wrote about the former Texas A&M QB.

“Mond impressed me with some of the throws he made on tape,” Hardy wrote. “He has a quick release and squeezed the ball into NFL-level passing windows with pretty good success in the games I’ve watched. His ball placement on short and any type of intermediate throw is very reliable. … Mond has a good enough arm to push the ball down the field, but sometimes he will drop the ball outside the reach of his receiver and occasionally just short of the receiver making the throw more dangerous.”

So, is Kellen Mond on a path to becoming the next Tom Brady? No. But he could become Tom Brady’s long-term replacement on the New England Patriots. It’ll be interesting to see what New England does in the draft.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference