Tom Clancy’s XDefiant: Ubisoft’s multiplayer and free-to-play FPS begins a change of identity

In the shadow of the French publisher’s productions, we tended to quickly forget one of the company’s summer announcements. Remember, last July, Ubisoft lifted the veil on its next title, both multiplayer and free-to-play, embarking us in the world of Tom Clancy’s games. Little news has reached us about him, but there is already change!

Summary Ubisoft is hunting Call of Duty lands

So, it’s Tom Clancy’s but not really Tom Clancy’s…

Ubisoft is hunting Call of Duty lands

We reassure you, on our side too, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant had fallen into oblivion since its announcement almost eight months agobut just reading his name brought back vague memories. This new intellectual property in the catalog of the French publisher therefore offers a kind of fusion of several Tom Clancy’s universes taking the form of an online and free-to-play first-person shooter.. Ubisoft is not going to face the colossi of the battle royale but is more targeting the regulars of team games since the players will compete in 6 against 6.

In the shoes of a Defiant, personalized according to the different factions of the game, you will take your role of support, tank, healer or assault to heart while cleaning up the opposing team. For the moment, only a few game modes have been announced such as Escort mode, Team Deathmatch mode or Domination mode. Until now, Ubisoft’s game seemed very framed although a bit too discreet, but that was without taking into account the small announcement around the game, and more specifically about a change in its identity!

So, it’s Tom Clancy’s but not really Tom Clancy’s…

As mentioned above, the title of Ubisoft was announced last July. The one known at the time as the code “BattleCat” ended a long series of rumors by revealing a little more the concept and the final title, namely Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. A name which, at the time, could make you smile and which was quickly derided by players on social networks. But, to everyone’s surprise, the French publisher has decided to review its plans.

We spoil the surprise for you right away, but the title will always be called XDefiant and this kind of smiley in the title of the game will always remain visible on paper, even if it will be a little less so on the logo which has recently been reworked. No, what changes for once is the disappearance of the mention “Tom Clancy’s”, something quite surprising given that the proposal of the software consists in opposing factions which come from the licenses Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division.

Ubisoft’s decision can be explained quite simply by the expansion of the universes in which the company intends to draw and which, for once, would no longer be limited solely to the Tom Clancy’s universe as the initial proposal wanted. So don’t call it ” Tom Clancy’s XDefiant ” but just ” XDefiant ». Note that this change comes at the time of the announcement of several “Insiders Sessions” which will allow certain players to test the shooter on PC at first, then on consoles, possibly, with a higher number of players. XDefiant is expected on PC (via Ubisoft Connect), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox OneAmazon Luna and Stadia at an unknown date.