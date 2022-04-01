Tom Clonon elected to Senate on 16th Count – The University Times

Tom Clonon was elected to the Senate at the 16th and final count, defeating 16 other candidates and defeating Maureen Gaffney by a narrow margin.

Klonen finished the count with 5,358 votes, while Psycho Gaffney came second with 5,198 final votes.

Provost Linda Doyle, the Returning Officer for the election, announced the final results just before 9:30 p.m. today.

Advertisement

Klonen overtook Hugo McNeill – who received the most first-seeded votes after the 10th count – after slowly remaining on the ground all day. The transfer did not prove in McNeil’s favor and he eventually finished fourth.

A late jump of 3,883 votes for Hazel Chu, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin, pushed her to third place in the final results, with McNeil finishing…